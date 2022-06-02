UPDATE: Victoria’s Rockland Avenue reopens after downed powerlines cause short closure

City of Victoria had asked drivers and residents to avoid the area

A damaged tree branch at Rockland Avenue and Moss Street is pictured June 2, 2022. The City of Victoria briefly closed the street around 3 p.m. due to a tree branch felling utility wires, but the scene appeared clear by 3:30 p.m. (Evert Lindquist/News Staff)

Crews have cleared the scene and Rockland Avenue has reopened to traffic after a brief closure earlier in the afternoon.

The City of Victoria tweeted the road was closed at the intersection with Moss Street around 3 p.m. Thursday. The city said a downed tree branch had pulled down utility lines.

By 3:30 p.m., no evidence of work crews or road closures could be seen in the area, and the City of Victoria has since deleted their tweet.

READ ALSO: Engineer behind troubled Langford apartment building fined, stripped of licence

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Breaking NewsCity of Victoria