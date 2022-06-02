A damaged tree branch at Rockland Avenue and Moss Street is pictured June 2, 2022. The City of Victoria briefly closed the street around 3 p.m. due to a tree branch felling utility wires, but the scene appeared clear by 3:30 p.m. (Evert Lindquist/News Staff)
UPDATE: Victoria’s Rockland Avenue reopens after downed powerlines cause short closure
City of Victoria had asked drivers and residents to avoid the area
Crews have cleared the scene and Rockland Avenue has reopened to traffic after a brief closure earlier in the afternoon.
The City of Victoria tweeted the road was closed at the intersection with Moss Street around 3 p.m. Thursday. The city said a downed tree branch had pulled down utility lines.
By 3:30 p.m., no evidence of work crews or road closures could be seen in the area, and the City of Victoria has since deleted their tweet.
