Trevali Mining Corp. is confirming reports that two executives have been convicted of involuntary manslaughter in Burkina Faso in the wake of a flooding disaster at the company’s Perkoa Mine. Trevali Mining Corp. logo is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Trevali Mining Corp. *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Trevali Mining Corp. is confirming reports that two executives have been convicted of involuntary manslaughter in Burkina Faso in the wake of a flooding disaster at the company’s Perkoa Mine. Trevali Mining Corp. logo is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Trevali Mining Corp. *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Trevali manager, contractor convicted after fatal African mine flood

8 workers died April 16 at the Vancouver-based firm’s Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso

Trevali Mining Corp. has confirmed reports that two executives have been convicted of involuntary manslaughter in Burkina Faso in the wake of a flooding disaster at the company’s Perkoa Mine.

The Vancouver-based miner issued a statement Thursday thanking local communities and Perkoa employees who attended a Burkina Faso court to hear the verdicts Wednesday.

“We have been moved by the ongoing support across the Trevali family throughout this ordeal and are hugely grateful for the support we have received,” said Jason Mercier, the company’s director of investor relations, in an email.

Perkoa mine manager Hein Frey, who is South African and worked for Trevali, received a 24-month suspended sentence Wednesday while Daryl Christensen, who is South African and a manager with Trevali’s contractor Byrnecut, received a 12-month suspended sentence.

The two men were convicted in relation to the deaths of eight workers who died April 16 when Trevali’s Perkoa Mine in the West African nation flooded following heavy rainfall.

The bodies of the eight workers were recovered in May and June.

Trevali said it has worked closely with local authorities to investigate the causes of the flood. The company said in an August news release that it has taken a number of steps to prevent similar events from happening in the future, including raising the mine’s flood protection berm, installing an early warning system that provides real-time weather and streamflow information, and improving its emergency management plans.

Since early August, Trevali has been in the process of obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals to restart Perkoa, Mercier said Wednesday. The company has not yet made any decisions regarding a potential restart, he added.

In August, Trevali filed for creditor protection under the CCAA (Companies’ Creditor Protection Act).

As a result, the Toronto Stock Exchange has suspended trading of Trevali’s shares. The company’s common shares will be delisted at the close of the market on Oct. 3.

—Amanda Stephenson, The Canadian Press

RELATED: Regulator fines engineers 8 years after Mount Polley disaster in B.C.

Law and justicemining

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. communities want a slice of $150 million Purdue Pharma Canada settlement
Next story
Vancouver Island Crisis Society offers responder training remotely amid uptick in need

Just Posted

Daphne McFarland (left) learns when her consolation game is after a loss at the Oak Bay tennis bubbles while Greater Victoria 2022 55+ BC Games volunteers Art Hobbs (centre), sport chair for tennis, and Sophia Sperdakos collect information. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Take in some tennis with the 55+ BC Games in Oak Bay

School districts are holding elections for trustees, who will work on the school district boards. (Black Press Media file photo)
Who is running for school trustee in SD61, SD62, SD63?

2022 UBCM Convention delegates meeting in Whistler are calling on the province to resume authority for diking as part of a trio of special resolutions (Black Press Media file photo)
Communities across B.C. want province to increase flood preparation and mitigation

WorkSafeBC has issued fines to two Greater Victoria companies after safety violations were discovered. (Google Street View image)
Two Greater Victoria companies fined for safety violations