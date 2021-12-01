In this Monday, Oct. 16, 2017 photo, baby turkeys stand in a poultry barn at Smotherman Farms near Waco, Texas. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-LM Otero

In this Monday, Oct. 16, 2017 photo, baby turkeys stand in a poultry barn at Smotherman Farms near Waco, Texas. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-LM Otero

Turkeys killed in flooding tumble out of truck, block traffic in Whistler,

Birds already dead, believed to have come from flood zones in the Lower Mainland

Traffic slowed on the Sea-to-Sky Highway after RCMP say about 100 dead turkeys spilled onto the road.

Staff Sgt. Sascha Banks says in an email officers received a report Tuesday of a hazardous item on the highway that runs through Whistler, B.C.

Upon arrival, Banks says there appeared to be dead turkeys on the road that had fallen from a transport truck.

Banks says the birds were already dead before the incident and it’s believed they came from flood zones in the Lower Mainland where thousands of animals died on flooded farms.

The email says the driver has spoken with police.

The highway was reopened to traffic shortly after the incident was reported with cleanup help from a highway maintenance company and municipal workers.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Turkeys expected to be pricier, harder to find this Christmas

Previous story
Helmcken Road incident reported near Victoria General Hospital
Next story
Clue identifying owner left behind after car strikes two vehicles, fence in Colwood

Just Posted

Security video footage still shows a motorist trying to make a left turn onto Dressler Road from Wishart Road. The failed high speed turn left at least two parked vehicles damaged. (Courtesy of Tristan Chamings)
Clue identifying owner left behind after car strikes two vehicles, fence in Colwood

A roadway incident has been reported on Helmcken Road. (Emcon Services/Twitter)
Helmcken Road incident reported near Victoria General Hospital

Outrigger canoe paddlers glide toward one of two humpback whales observed in the waters off Ogden Point in Victoria on Saturday (Nov. 27). (Photo by Amanda Jean Carl)
‘Experience of a lifetime:’ Career oceanographer’s humpback sighting off Victoria

The Capital Regional District has made some improvements and changes to mountain biking trails in the region after approving its guidelines for the activity last spring. (Black Press Media file photo)
CRD updates Saanich mountain biking areas with realigned trails, added signage