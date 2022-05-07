Two people have been arrested in the murder of Dontay-Patrick Lucas in Port Alberni. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Two people arrested in 2018 death of six-year-old boy from Port Alberni

RCMP lay first-degree murder charges after four-year investigation

Port Alberni RCMP have made two arrests in the 2018 murder of a six-year-old boy.

RCMP announced on May 6, 2022 that 28-year-old Rykel Frank (née Charleson) and 29-year-old Mitchell Frank of Port Alberni have been charged with first degree murder of Dontay-Patrick Lucas.

The six-year-old Nuu-chah-nulth boy died at home on March 13, 2018 in Port Alberni. At the time, RCMP labelled his death as suspicious.

READ: ‘His life mattered’: Family remembers Dontay-Patrick Lucas with vigil at Victoria Quay

Earlier this year, Lucas’s family held a vigil and expressed their frustration that an arrest had not taken place yet.

RCMP say the investigation continues.

“These investigations are difficult for everyone involved, and we understand the length of time that it has taken to get to this point has been challenging for the community,” said Insp. Eric Rochette, Officer in Charge for the Port Alberni RCMP.

Lucas’s father, Patrick Lucas, posted on Facebook after the announcement of the arrests, thanking the community for their support throughout the investigation.

“It’s been a long four years coming,” he said. “Our voices and prayers have been answered.”

More information from the RCMP is expected to be released on Monday morning, May 9, 2022.

RELATED: ‘This is medicine to our family’: Lucas family thanks Port Alberni for support, vigil after six-year-old boy’s death

PORT ALBERNI

