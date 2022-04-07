Unconscious person rescued from burning home in Colwood

Colwood Fire Rescue saved an unconscious person from a burning house early Thursday morning.

After removing the person from the home, firefighters performed CPR on the lawn before ambulance crews took over. The person was taken to hospital but their condition is unknown at this time, the City of Colwood said in a statement.

A call came into the fire department just after 1:45 a.m. April 7, reporting a house on fire in the 3300-block of St. Troy Place – with early indications that there may still be people inside.

Firefighters were on scene within seven minutes and immediately entered the burning building. One person was found unconscious on the second floor.

“While no firefighters were physically injured in the response, the toughest part of a firefighters’ job is rescuing a civilian from a burning building. The heart of every firefighter who attended is pulling for that individual,” the city said in the release.

Twenty firefighters from Colwood, View Royal and Langford were involved in the response.

The fire is being investigated by fire investigators and the West Shore RCMP.

