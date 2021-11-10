The fawn mule deer that was injured by an unleashed dog in Kuiper’s Peak Mountain Park on Nov. 7. (Contributed)

The fawn mule deer that was injured by an unleashed dog in Kuiper’s Peak Mountain Park on Nov. 7. (Contributed)

Unleashed dog attack on deer in Kelowna park leads to charges against owner

Conservation officers had to euthanize the injured deer

A dog owner has been charged under the Wildlife Act after their unleashed dog allegedly chased, mutilated and injured a fawn mule deer in the Kuiper’s Peak Mountain Park area in Kelowna on Nov. 7, leading conservation officers to euthanize the injured deer.

Kelowna conservation officer Ken Owens said that the owner was charged for causing or allowing their dog to pursue wildlife.

“Cases of dogs chasing, injuring, and killing deer or harassing wildlife are being reported in many areas of British Columbia this fall,” said Owens.

“Pet owners are responsible for the actions of their animals. Conservation Officers can destroy a dog found to be chasing deer or harassing wildlife, and owners can be fined up to $100,000 and imprisonment for one year or both under the Wildlife Act.”

He noted that snow in the mountains is driving deer to search for food in valley regions, and that deer and other wildlife are weaker than a well-fed household pet in the winter.

“A five-minute chase can cause a deer to die from shock or exhaustion. Deer may also be frightened into swimming beyond their capability or running over cliffs or into fences,” said Owens.

He offered the following tips for dog owners to help protect wildlife and their pets:

  • Keep your dog on a leash, securely tied, or fenced when you are not at home. Dog-control legislation is enforced throughout the province, and fines are imposed for infractions.
  • If your dog happens to get off its leash, ensure you can stop it from chasing any type of wildlife with verbal commands.
  • Report wildlife harassment to Report All Poachers Polluters 1-877-952-7277 (WILD)

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP asking public for information about armed robbery

READ MORE: COVID-19 outbreak declared at West Kelowna elementary; students move to online learning

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ConservationOkanaganWildlife

Previous story
Teenage boy, 17, killed in single-vehicle overnight crash in Langley
Next story
Abbotsford farmer first in B.C. to grow and harvest ‘world’s most expensive spice’

Just Posted

West Shore RCMP arrested a man Nov. 9 after he allegedly hit a woman with his bike and knocked her to the sidewalk. (Black Press Media file photo)
Woman hit with bicycle after confronting cyclist on Langford sidewalk

Naval reserve veteran William Wolfrey with Daisy, his seven year-old Boston terrier, now a certified therapy dog. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
Providing therapy dogs should be priority, Langford veteran William Woolfrey says

The Royal Canadian Legion Prince Edward Branch 91 in Langford is one of several in the region managing to survive the pandemic. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
Greater Victoria legions surviving, but have long-term concerns

Victoria’s Royal Jubilee Hospital is one of the Island Health facilities that has taken in patients from Northern Health over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Black Press Media file photo)
Do patient transfers impact Island Health COVID-19 figures? Yes and no, officials say