UPDATE: Body recovered from Cowichan River in Duncan has been identified

49-year-old man not named, criminality not suspected

The body that was pulled from the Cowichan River on Friday, May 21 has been identified as a 49-year-old Duncan man.

Although a full determination has not yet been made, police do not believe that criminality was involved in the man’s unexpected death,” said BC RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP will continue to support the BC Coroners Service as the parallel investigations continue to move forward.

Police and emergency medical crews were called to the river shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Friday after a body was spotted floating downstream in the area of the 3000 block of Allenby Road. A second report came in shortly afterward, stating that the body was in the river behind a business in the 400 block of Cowichan Way. The RCMP Underwater Recovery Team worked with Cowichan Search and Rescue to retrieve the body and return it to shore.

The BC Coroners Service is continuing its own investigation into the man’s death, to determine how, where, when and by what means the man died.

The RCMP wishes to extend its appreciation to each of the callers who immediately contacted emergency services for aid and Cowichan SAR for its invaluable support,” O’Donaghey added. “North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP Victim Services has been engaged to support the man’s family and is available to support any and all those impacted by this tragic incident.

Anyone affected by this situation and in need of emotional support is encouraged to contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522.

RCMP stock photo. (Black Press)
