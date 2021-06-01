Upgrades to drainage means lane closures for Metchosin Road traffic in Colwood

Intersection upgrades will improve access to Royal Beach and Royal Bay

The string of work without traffic interruptions is at an end for drivers on Metchosin Road.

As a precursor to intersection improvements at the Latoria Boulevard intersection, drainage upgrades along Metchosin Road are now underway. Expect delays as single lane alternating traffic is in place at Latoria Boulevard and Metchosin Road from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily for four or five weeks.

Drivers are reminded to adhere to the 30 km/h speed limit in the construction area and follow the direction of flag personnel.

Recent work – without traffic interruptions – included major electrical upgrades bringing new BC Hydro circuitry online, and a drain tunnel bored under Metchosin Road.

Intersection upgrades at the intersection aim to improve access to Royal Beach and Royal Bay.

New infrastructure is a key element to transforming over 400 acres of the former rock quarry into 2,100 new homes and neighbourhood shops and services in the next phase of Royal Bay.

An elementary school, grocery store and a new branch of the Royal BC Museum are also planned.

