Uplands home clears heritage hurdle for potential move out of Oak Bay

Owners want to move house, rather than demolish it

Oak Bay council did not impose heritage status on a Tarn Place home that the owners hope to see moved out of the district. (Google Streetview)

A large Oak Bay home is cleared to move after council waived any concern over potential heritage hallmarks.

The house at 3150 Tarn Pl., built in 1935, is identified in the 1994 book Oak Bay’s Heritage Buildings: More than just Bricks and Boards, by Stuart Stark. The book was partially funded by the district as a study of roughly 260 homes noted to have historic significance, with an emphasis on the earliest landmark buildings.

The Tarn Place property sold in September 2020 for $7.874 million and its assessed value for 2021 is $6.823 million.

According to district documents, the current owners determined the existing 2.5 storey home on the property doesn’t fit their needs and wanted to move the house rather than demolish it. They found a buyer and it is scheduled to move out of Oak Bay.

District property records show the waterfront Uplands home has been extensively renovated over the years including additions, chimney removal and upgrades to paint, windows and stonework.

Under the Local Government Act, a council can designate property as protected if it has heritage value or character. Oak Bay’s Heritage Commission perused the application earlier this month and did not recommend pursuing heritage designation.

Council concurred during its Dec. 13 meeting and did not apply heritage designation.

Staff anticipate bringing a policy discussion before council early in 2022 to formalize how the Stark book may or may not be used as a planning resource.

