Veitch Creek bridge in Sooke to undergo repair work

Bridge to remain open for pedestrians during construction

Repair work on the Galloping Goose Regional Trail’s Veitch Creek bridge will begin on Thursday, Sept. 1. (Courtesy CRD)

The Veitch Creek bridge along the Galloping Goose Regional Trail, near Manzer Road in Sooke, will remain open while repair work is taking place.

The bridge will be undergoing repair beginning on Thursday (Sept. 1) with short, intermittent closures throughout the duration of work, according to a Capital Regional District news release.

While the bridge will remain open during construction, closures up to one hour in length may occur between 10 a.m and 4 p.m.

Additionally, the CRD is requiring that cyclists dismount to pass through the work area and warns that the bridge may not be suitable for horses to cross until repairs are complete.

Repairs are expected to be complete in October. For more information on the project, visit crd.bc.ca/project/capital-projects/veitch-creek-bridge-repair.

For updates regarding the project, visit crd.bc.ca/alerts.

