VicPD investigating arson at supportive housing building

Police say the suspect reached through a window and lit a fire

VicPD are investigating an arson at a supportive housing building which caused significant damage to an office.

Police were called to the 900-block of Humboldt St. just before 7 a.m. on Oct. 29 where the Victoria Fire Department were on the scene of a fire. Officers were told a person had opened an office window, reached in, and lit a fire, according to a news release.

The building was occupied at the time, and two people were in an adjoining room as the fire was set. No injuries were reported in the incident, and the building was safely evacuated.

The building’s sprinkler system extinguished the fire and prevented it from spreading out of the office, but the office suffered significant water damage.

The suspect in the arson investigation is described as wearing a light-coloured hooded sweater with the hood up and a large backpack at the time of the incident.

Police are asking anyone with surveillance or dash cam footage of the area between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. on Oct. 29 to contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or to report what they know anonymously through Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

