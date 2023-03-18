VicPD seeking information on man who assaulted patron, verbally abused staff

Vic PD are looking for a man who assaulted a patron and verbally abused staff at a restaurant March 13. (Courtesy of Victoria Police Department) Vic PD are looking for a man who assaulted a patron and verbally abused staff at a restaurant March 13. (Courtesy of Victoria Police Department)

Victoria Police Department is seeking more information on a man who assaulted a person at a restaurant and verbally abused staff.

Staff at a restaurant near Bastion Square stopped serving the man after he started showing signs of impairment when he began to verbally abuse them March 13.

After being asked to leave by a patron, the man became angry and threatened the patron with a chair. A second patron took the chair from the man, but he punched the first patron in the face.

The man was Caucasian, approximately 35 years-old, 6’1” tall, with a slim build. He has short brown hair and at the time of the assault was wearing a black bomber jacket, dark pants, dark shoes, a black backpack and had a black bag with red piping.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

