Victoria, Cowichan Valley police seek wanted man Benjamin Gatchell

Man wanted on warrants stemming from incidents on South Island

Benjamin Gatchell is wanted on several warrants for uttering threats, failing to stop after an accident, causing fear of injury and dangerous operation of a conveyance. (Courtesy of VicPD)

Victoria police are asking for the public’s assistance locating wanted man Benjamin Gatchell.

Gatchell is being sought by VicPD on warrants for offences including uttering threats, failing to stop after an accident, causing fear of injury and dangerous operation of a conveyance.

The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP also has warrants out for Gatchell’s arrest relating to charges of flight from police, obstructing police, dangerous operation of a conveyance and failing to stop after an accident.

Gatchell is described as a 46-year-old Caucasian man, standing 5’6” and weighing approximately 120 pounds, with short brown hair and brown eyes.

In a release, VicPD said anyone who sees Gatchell should not approach him and should call 911.

Anyone with other information about his whereabouts can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

