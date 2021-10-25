Victoria Firefighters respond to fire at 110 Menzies Street

Menzies Street between Simcoe and Niagara Streets has been closed to traffic

Victoria firefighters attend to smoke rising from the second story of 110 Menzies Street residential building. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)

Victoria Firefighters responded to an apparent fire in the multi-unit resident building of 110 Menzies Street Monday morning, where smoke could be seen rising from the roof. Victoria Police has shut down traffic along Menzies Street from Simcoe Street to Niagara Street.

Residents were woken up by a fire alarm around 7:30 a.m. by a fire alarm, said resident Soufia Boulebda. Boulebda, whose unit was below the fire, thought nothing of the strange noises she heard until the building manager went door-to-door ordering an evacuation. A BC Transit bus provided temporary shelter to residents waiting outside. The incident occurred the same day as a scheduled building fire inspection, residents said.

Victoria Fire Department has yet to disclose the nature of the apparent fire.

More to come.

