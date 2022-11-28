The B.C. legislature building decorated with a fine dusting of snow in December 2021. A mix of snow and rain is in the forecast this week. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria forecast prompts opening of warming centres, heads up from Canadian weather report star

Mix of snow and rain with frosty temperatures expected in Greater Victoria

The City of Victoria is opening up an overnight warming centre as a special weather statement is in effect for most of Vancouver Island.

James Bay United Church (511 Michigan St.) will open as a warming centre from 8 p.m. Monday to 8 a.m. on Nov. 29, due to the low temperatures in the forecast.

Victoria Cool Aid Society will also be operating an overnight shelter at Rock Bay Landing (535 Ellice St.) from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. Anyone looking to reserve a mat is asked to call 250-383-1951.

The week’s forecast suggests inland Vancouver Island will see a possible 15 centimetres of snowfall, while other areas will have rain start to mix in with the snowfall by Wednesday morning. Victoria’s forecast includes a chance of flurries and showers on Monday and snow mixed with rain on Tuesday.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for much of the Island due to the forecast, but the severity of Monday’s forecast was better conveyed by Frankie MacDonald. The Sydney, N.S., resident has become a Twitter fan-favourite for giving North Americans a heads up about inclement weather with his enthusiastic meteorological reports.

“It’s going to bring so much wind on Tuesday night to Victoria,” MacDonald said in a Monday address. “There’s going to be big huge waves crash on beaches and shores on west Vancouver Island.”

He advised residents to have warm gear and fully-charged cell phones at the ready ahead of the storm.

“The winds are going to be very strong and may knock out power on Vancouver Island. People of Vancouver Island be prepared,” MacDonald said.

“Stay warm and drive safe.”

Environment Canada reminded motorists that accumulating snow will lead to poor driving conditions.

Special weather statement in effect with snow expected on the Island this week

 

Victoria

