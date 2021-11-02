Victoria is B.C.’s 3rd ‘rattiest’ city on pest control firm’s top 20 list

A Canadian pest control company just released its annual list of rodent-filled cities. (Black Press Media file photo)

A national pest control company just released its ranking of B.C.’s most rodent-infested cities, and Victoria’s record is far from squeaky clean.

The provincial capital was ranked third by Orkin Canada, based on the number of rat and mice treatments the company performed from Aug. 1, 2020 to July 31, 2021. The list, released on Tuesday (Nov. 2), has Vancouver in the top spot for the fifth year in a row, with Burnaby scurrying behind.

Elsewhere on Vancouver Island, Nanaimo (16th place) and Duncan (18th place) clawed their way onto the province’s top 20 list.

To prevent rodents from choosing your home for their winter accommodations, the company recommends sealing any cracks or holes in your foundation, weather-proofing windows and doors, keeping shrubbery neat and eliminating unwanted moisture.

Here’s the full list of B.C.’s top 20 “rattiest” cities:

1. Vancouver

2. Burnaby

3. Victoria

4. Surrey

5. Kelowna

6. Richmond

7. Vernon

8. Abbotsford

9. Langley

10. Coquitlam

11. Chilliwack

12. Port Coquitlam

13. North Vancouver

14. Delta

15. West Vancouver

16. Nanaimo

17. Maple Ridge

18. Duncan

19. Powell River

20. Kamloops

