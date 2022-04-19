Victoria man arrested after restaurant broken into, staff assaulted

Suspect found by police after being removed from the restaurant by staff

A man was arrested near the corner of Douglas and Courtney streets Thursday morning for assaulting the staff of a restaurant. (Black Press Media file photo)

A man who assaulted the staff of a downtown restaurant Tuesday morning (April 19) was arrested by Victoria police.

Around 8 a.m., VicPD patrol officers received reports of a man breaking into the kitchen of a restaurant in the 800-block of Douglas Street. He hit an employee with a metal bowl as they attempted to get him out of the restaurant, and was later arrested near the corner of Douglas and Courtney Streets.

The 29-year-old Victoria resident faces recommended charges of forcible entry, assault with a weapon, uttering threats, mischief and assaulting a peace officer by spitting at him. He was held in custody for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information on the incident are asked to contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ ALSO: VicPD searching for balcony bike thief

READ ALSO: VicPD seeks suspect after stolen SUV crashes head-on, driver flees

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

assaultVicPD