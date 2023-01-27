Victoria nurse in trouble for drinking on the job and trying to get others to do it too

But this local RN did not get fired

A nurse in Victoria is in trouble for drinking on the job. (File photo)

A nurse in Victoria has been disciplined for drinking on the job and encouraging others to do the same, but hasn’t been fired.

That’s according to a consent agreement between the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives and RN Adam Powell of Victoria in a noticed posted on the college’s website.

“On Jan. 26, 2023, a panel of the Inquiry Committee approved a Consent Agreement between BCCNM and Adam Powell of Victoria to address practice issues that occurred from June to September 2022 related to consuming alcohol at the workplace, offering and encouraging subordinates and colleagues to drink alcohol he provided while in a position of authority, and consuming alcohol while on duty in an administrative capacity that did not routinely include provision of patient care,” reads the notice.

Powell has voluntarily agreed to the following terms, including a “public reprimand, intensive remedial education in ethical practice and professional responsibility and accountability, and a​ regulatory practice consultation to address the unsatisfactory conduct underpinning the agreement.”

