Victoria police arrest wanted man after finding him asleep on the street

Franklin Cook is serving a federal sentence for armed robbery and other offences

Police have arrested a man wanted Canada-wide for failing to return to his Victoria halfway house.

Franklin Cook is serving a more than five-year federal sentence for armed robbery, disguise with intent, break and enter, and administering a noxious substance.

VicPD issued an alert in May that Cook, 35, was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant after failing to return to his community-based residential facility.

Officers located Cook after stopping to check on a man sleeping on the street. Police took him into custody without incident and he was transferred to the custody of Corrections Canada.

VicPD did not say when or where the arrest took place.

