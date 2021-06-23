Victoria police looking to identify graffiti suspect caught on CCTV

VicPD is looking to identify this graffiti suspect. (Photo courtesy of VicPD)

Victoria police are looking to identify a suspect who was caught on a CCTV graffitiing a building in the 700-block of Kings Road on June 12.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Recognize this alleged tagger who was caught on video? Call our Report Desk at (250) 995-7654 ext 1 or to remain anonymous call @VicCrimeStop at 1-800-222-8477. #yyj https://t.co/G7qqdt7jdG — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) June 23, 2021

