VicPD is looking to identify this graffiti suspect. (Photo courtesy of VicPD)

Victoria police looking to identify graffiti suspect caught on CCTV

The suspect was caught tagging a Kings Road building

Victoria police are looking to identify a suspect who was caught on a CCTV graffitiing a building in the 700-block of Kings Road on June 12.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

