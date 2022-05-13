Victoria police report swarms of youth flocking to Victoria to commit crimes

Police say roughly 150 youth came from other communities causing more than 2 dozen calls for service

Several incidents from earlier this month relate to what Victoria police said is an uptick in violent crimes committed by youth downtown.

The Victoria Police Department reported responding to more than two dozen calls relating to around 150 youth, who have been splitting off into smaller groups after coming from other communities and are gathering in and around downtown Victoria.

Four incidents occurred on May 6, but no arrests have been made in relation to them.

One couple was reportedly attacked on Douglas Street by a group of 20, with police saying the youth grabbed a woman by the throat and struck her while others kicked and beat the other individual. The couple was injured but didn’t need medical attention. Officers are looking for the main suspect in this incident, she’s described as having very long eyelashes and she wore an orange sweater, a black hooded sweatshirt and a black balaclava.

Another contingent of youth surrounded and harrassed two people experiencing homelessness. One of the unhoused individuals escaped the situation after hitting a Langford youth with a flashlight. The youth’s face was injured and, after declining medical treatment, he was driven home to a parent.

Another group on May 6 reportedly swarmed and assaulted two people. One victim was struck in the face before the pair escaped in their vehicle. Prior to the couple driving away, police said the group of youth surrounded the vehicle, kicking and punching it. One Sooke youth, who was part of the incident and appeared intoxicated, was taken to hospital for hand injuries. Police said officers spoke with her parents at the hospital.

Also a week ago, VicPD dispersed a group of approximately 100 after a report about them jumping on and kicking vehicles.

VicPD did not specify the ages of the youth involved.

Between April 23 and 26, 16 youth were arrested in relation to three violent downtown incidents – which included the alleged assault of a 70-year-old man and a business owner being sprayed with bear spray.

Black Press Media has asked VicPD why those incidents were only made public three weeks later. In the week that followed the April incidents, police releases covered a wanted man, attempted arson of an occupied boat, and a woman being injured after a man tried to steal her purse on April 19.

VicPD said its officers have learned some parents are giving their kids bear spray and alcohol after hearing their child’s intent to “bring knives and drugs into Victoria’s downtown.” In response to this, VicPD said officers have been informing parents this approach is leading to increased violence.

Black Press Media has asked police for more information about this claim.

“Some of these youth are conducting violent, random attacks and have told officers that they believe that they will face no consequences for their unlawful actions,” said Const. Cam MacIntrye in a statement. “They are wrong. Officers are arresting and recommending charges, which can have significant and negative life-long impacts.”

