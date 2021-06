Officers recovered the pink and white bike in North Park

Victoria police are looking for the owner of a pink and white bike they recovered in North Park. (Courtesy of VicPD)

Victoria police are working to return a small pink and white child’s bike to its rightful owner.

Officers recently recovered the five-speed Supercycle Fly Girl near North Park and Vancouver streets. They’re keeping it safe at their station until its owner comes forward.

Anyone who recognizes the bike can call the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, ext. 1.

