Victoria police seek information about baseball bat assault

Earlier this month, a security guard found a man who was assaulted in Topaz Park

Police are looking to speak with anyone who has information about a baseball bat assaulted at a Victoria park in early November.

Just before 5 a.m. on Nov. 7, a security guard found a man, who had been assaulted with a baseball bat, near the washrooms at the east end of Topaz Park. The security guard reported the incident to police.

Officers arrived and spoke with the victim, who told police he was assaulted around 3 a.m. in the park’s south-end parking lot.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

