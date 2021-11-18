Police are looking to speak with anyone who has information about a baseball bat assault at a Victoria park in early November. (Black Press Media file photo)

Police are looking to speak with anyone who has information about a baseball bat assault at a Victoria park in early November. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria police seek information about baseball bat assault

Earlier this month, a security guard found a man who was assaulted in Topaz Park

Police are looking to speak with anyone who has information about a baseball bat assaulted at a Victoria park in early November.

Just before 5 a.m. on Nov. 7, a security guard found a man, who had been assaulted with a baseball bat, near the washrooms at the east end of Topaz Park. The security guard reported the incident to police.

Officers arrived and spoke with the victim, who told police he was assaulted around 3 a.m. in the park’s south-end parking lot.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ: Esquimalt student stabbed during school fight, injuries not life-threatening

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

VicPDVictoria Police Department

Previous story
Aerial video of Coquihalla shows highway destruction, collapse near Hope
Next story
Heavy traffic on Hwy 7 as single-lane traffic opens in Hope area

Just Posted

Plans are in the works for a major redevelopment of the University Heights Shopping Centre on Shelbourne and McKenzie. (Photo courtesy Wesbild Holdings Ltd.)
Public hearing sees Saanich residents voice support, concerns about University Heights development

North Saanich council has asked staff to look into mitigating the sounds coming from the municipality’s public pickleball courts. This move could see addition of acoustical panels, fencing, earth berms or a combination thereof. (Black Press Media file photo)
Potential measures to muffle pickleball sound in North Saanich include acoustic panels

Ian Conn, left, Duncan Blackman, Langford Mayor Stew Young, Dale Gann and Adrian Jones raise a glass at the opening of the Millstream Beverage Company on Nov. 12. (Supplied by Leanna Moss/Ironwood Studio)
Langford gets new watering hole, brewery

Building permit figures for 2021 in Sidney indicate new construction may have peaked in 2020, when the value of new builds was about triple what it has been so far this year. (Black Press Media file photo)
New construction in Sidney starts to bottom out after peaking in 2020