Victoria police seek male suspect after victim stabbed multiple times

Victim’s injuries now considered non-life-threatening after receiving medical treatment

Police are seeking a male suspect after a person was stabbed multiple times in Victoria on Thursday night.

Victoria firefighters were treating a person with multiple stab wounds at a resident in the 1400-block of Harrison Street just after 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 15.

Police said the wounds were potentially life-threatening when officers arrived, but are now considered non-life-threatening after the victim was treated by paramedics and taken to the hospital.

In a Friday release, police said investigators with the forensic and K9 units learned the victim was sitting on a bench when they were confronted by a man and allegedly randomly attacked near Pandora Avenue and Vancouver Street. Police said the victim fled and discovered they’d been stabbed upon getting to safety.

No arrests have been made and the major crimes unit is asking for witnesses to come forward.

The suspect is described as a 5’5” man who has a medium build, hair past his ears, facial hair and what witnesses described as an unkempt appearance.

During the stabbing investigation, police said one of the uniformed-forensic investigators was “verbally confronted” by a man, who allegedly swung a skateboard at the officer.

VicPD said the officer fought off the alleged incident and told the suspect he was under arrest. The suspect tried to flee before other officers on scene arrested him. The investigator was not physically injured in the incident.

The man was taken to VicPD cells and officers found out he had outstanding warrants from another police department. The suspect has been released with future court dates.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

