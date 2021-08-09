Arlene Wetherell won nearly $200,000 on a lotto ticket bought in April. (Photo courtesy BC Lottery Corporation)

Arlene Wetherell won nearly $200,000 on a lotto ticket bought in April. (Photo courtesy BC Lottery Corporation)

Victoria resident discovers $200,000 lottery windfall three months later

Woman bought the winning ticket at Save-on-Foods in Langford

A forgotten ticket turned to awindfall three months later for a Victoria resident.

Arlene Wetherell was out driving with friends when she remembered the ticket.

“My friend checked it from her phone and said ‘guess how much you won?’” Wetherell recalled. “I said ‘I don’t know, $10?’ She turned the phone around and showed me the number.”

She won $189,000 from the April 2 Lotto Max draw.

READ ALSO: Dream comes true as Parksville woman collects $3-million Lotto 6/49 jackpot

The win brings Wetherell closer to her dream of renovating her home.

“I want to do some home renovations, specifically new floors and light fixtures. I’ve never owned a matching bedroom suite so I will buy myself a new matching bedroom suite.”

Wetherell bought the winning ticket at Save-on-Foods in Langford.

c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

West Shore

Previous story
Despite Delta variant, Canada welcomes back fully vaxxed U.S. citizens, permanent residents
Next story
John Phillips park lease goes to negative vote

Just Posted

Michael Bolstler stands among blackberry brambles at Christmas Hill Nature Sanctuary. (Photo courtesy of Heather Bolstler)
A mighty heart and a formidable hill: Saanich man contributed to Christmas Hill before his passing

Arlene Wetherell won nearly $200,000 on a lotto ticket bought in April. (Photo courtesy BC Lottery Corporation)
Victoria resident discovers $200,000 lottery windfall three months later

A map lays out the groundwork for the Nature Trails Society’s proposed trail and existing trails. (Map courtesy of Nature Trails Society)
Nature Trail Society seeks pathway connections through Greater Victoria

Passengers on two recent flights through the Victoria International Airport may have been exposed to a case of COVID-19, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control. (Black Press Media file photo)
COVID-19 exposures reported on two flights through Victoria