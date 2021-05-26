Victoria police arrested a known sex offender for breaking into an apartment May 24. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria roommates awake to armed sex offender sitting on their couch

Roommates locked themselves in another room and called the police

A pair of roommates were startled to wake up in the wee hours of Monday morning to find an armed stranger sitting in their living room.

Just before 1:30 a.m. May 24, the two were asleep in their apartment building in the 300-block of Cook Street when the sound of someone moving around awoke them. Investigating together, they made their way into the living room where they found a man holding a makeshift club on their couch.

The pair quickly retreated to another room, locked the door and called police. When officers arrived, they found the man still seated on the couch and took him into custody.

Police identified the man as a registered sex offender. He also currently faces charges for possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, stemming from a December 2020 incident when he allegedly threatened two people with a knife. Now, he also faces charges of break and enter and breaching court-ordered conditions.

He was held in custody for court.

Anyone with information can contact the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

