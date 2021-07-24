VIDEO: Saanich truck parade celebrates 91-year-old’s 45-year career at Butler Concrete

Arranged by daughters and former colleagues who remember their time working with him fondly

George Robinson waves as concrete trucks go by during a parade held in his honour – family, friends, and former colleagues gathered to show their love and appreciation for him. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)

A truck parade and celebration of 91-year-old, George “Mort” Robinson’s life and career commenced in the late morning on July 24.

The parade was arranged by his two daughters and several of Robinson’s former colleagues who remember their time working with him very fondly.

Robinson is a fourth-generation Saanich Peninsula resident who began his 45-year career with Butler Concrete and Aggregrate Ltd., otherwise known as Butler Bros. when he was in his early twenties.

The truck parade consisted of several concrete companies that know and respect his long history in the industry.

“I can’t believe it, the tears just keep on flowing,” said Robinson in response to the parade held in his honour.

Judy Selina, Robinson’s daughter, said that her dad was diagnosed with terminal lung cancer and they’re unsure of how much time he has left. Everyone came together to arrange something for him so he would know how appreciated he is by his family, friends, and former colleagues said Selina.

“I’m really proud of him because he’s always learning, constantly surprising me, and he gave us such a wonderful life.”

