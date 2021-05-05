Video: Snowbirds hold first training session in Comox Valley in more than 2 years

The team will conduct their training from May 4 to 26 in the area

Following a one-year pause on their annual spring training in the area due to the pandemic, the Canadian Forces Snowbirds arrived Tuesday (May 4) and held their first training session Wednesday in the skies above the Comox Valley.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, members of the public are asked to follow the public health measures and not come to 19 Wing Comox to watch the team practise. This also includes any other traditional viewing areas around the base including Air Force Beach and Heritage Air Park.

Additionally, this year will also not feature the annual autograph session at the Comox Air Force Museum. The public is encouraged to watch the Snowbirds social media accounts for virtual opportunities to connect with the team.



