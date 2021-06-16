VIDEO: Weekly meal deliveries help brighten the day for Saanich seniors

Saanich Volunteer Services Society (SVSS) is a group of passionate and caring individuals who are lending a generous hand to seniors in need in the community.

SVSS provides assistance for older adults who continue to live independently. One way they’re lending their help is through delivering three nutritious meals to seniors every Wednesday afternoon.

Since it began, the volunteers involved haven’t missed a single week of deliveries to those in need.

“I really enjoy being a part of the community. If you have the time and resources to come out and help, it’s really an awesome group. It’s a small commitment for a big outcome,” said Lillian Davies, SVSS volunteer driver.

The program is funded by the United Way of Greater Victoria and began early on in the pandemic. The contract that allows SVSS to provide the food sits with James Bay New Horizons where contracted caterers prepare the meals in a commercially approved kitchen.

The meals are then delivered to the SVSS office at Cedar Hill Golf Course, where 10 volunteer drivers pick up the meals, using their own vehicles to deliver the package of three meals to each client. This also creates an opportunity for seniors to have social contact when their meals are dropped off.

“The nicest thing is, for lots of people who can’t get out or aren’t able to fix a more complex meal, it allows them three days a week where they have that nutrition and it does a lot to boost their spirits,” said Peggy Hancyk, client outreach support at SVSS.

Other ways that SVSS is serving older adults in the community is by driving them to appointments, companionship visits, delivering food hampers, light yard work, helping with minor home repairs and preparing income tax returns.

If you’re interested in volunteering or know someone who could use the services offered by SVSS, visit saanichvolunteers.org/.

