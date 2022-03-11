View Royal adopts plastic bag ban bylaw

Effective April 22, businesses in the town will be restricted in providing single-use plastic bags

The Town of View Royal has officially adopted its plastic checkout bag ban, joining a number of other communities with similar bylaws and getting ahead of an expected Canada-wide ban from the federal government.

While the bylaw was adopted by council at a March 1 meeting, the change will not come into effect until Earth Day on April 22.

“The benefits of reducing our use of single-use plastics are clear,” Mayor David Screech said. “We hope to see the increased use of reusable bags in the town, accompanied by a reduction in the use of plastic bags.”

Such a ban has been discussed by council many times over the years, he said, adding he firmly believes it is the right thing to do.

Once the bylaw comes into effect, stores in View Royal will only be permitted to provide customers single-use plastic bags for packaging loose bulk items, loose small hardware items, to wrap frozen foods, flowers, prepared foods, prescription drugs, live fish, newspapers and clothes after professional cleaning.

For all other purposes, stores may only provide paper bags, or reusable bags if requested. Customers must be charged a fee of at least 25 cents per paper bag, and at least $2 per reusable bag.

Violating the bylaw could result in a fine of up to $10,000. The sale of non-compostable plastic bags for use at a customer’s home, such as garbage bags, is not impacted by the bylaw.

