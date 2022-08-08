A crash on the Trans-Canada Highway near Helmcken Road is causing delays. (DriveBC traffic camera)

UPDATE: Trans-Canada Highway fully reopen after crash in View Royal

Crash at Helmcken Road causes southbound delays

The Trans-Canada Highway has fully reopened after a crash in View Royal caused a lane closure and afternoon delays.

A southbound lane was closed near Helmcken Road while emergency crews were on scene. It was fully reopened shortly after 2 p.m.

While the lane was closed, Emcon Services Inc.’s South Island Division, the highway contractor, warned of delays, with traffic backed up to the Colwood exit.

