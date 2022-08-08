UPDATE: Trans-Canada Highway fully reopen after crash in View Royal

The Trans-Canada Highway has fully reopened after a crash in View Royal caused a lane closure and afternoon delays.
A southbound lane was closed near Helmcken Road while emergency crews were on scene. It was fully reopened shortly after 2 p.m.
While the lane was closed, Emcon Services Inc.’s South Island Division, the highway contractor, warned of delays, with traffic backed up to the Colwood exit.
#BCHwy1 SB vehicle incident at Helmcken Rd has the slow lane blocked. Crews are on scene. Pass with caution and expect delays in the area. #Langford #yyjtraffic #ViewRoyalBC pic.twitter.com/oBPoJuNKS4
— DriveBC (@DriveBC) August 8, 2022
Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.