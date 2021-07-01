QR code below mural allows users to access the interactive component of the graphic art piece. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)

Virtual reality mural on Victoria arena offers viewers something extra

QR code at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre launches interaction with 3-D rendering

A new augmented reality mural, connected to We the West Basketball Festival, is now up on a sidewall of Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre for interested passersby to virtually interact with.

On the ground in front of the mural is a QR code users can scan and receive a link that will automatically launch their Facebook or Instagram app to interact with the 3-D rendering.

“The way it works is you look up at the mural through your phone, we encourage you to leave your sound on because it’s an audio and visual experience, and the entire mural comes to life – every piece that you touch, something will happen and there are games you can play,” said Vanessa Leong, festival project manager.

ALSO READ: Olympic hoops qualifier tips off in Victoria arena Tuesday afternoon

Leong said they worked alongside a local company called Hololabs, an award-winning development studio, to bring the art piece by Sam Paul to life. Paul is the graphic designer who created the image.

The bright and colourful piece is one of 10 planned sportscapes across Greater Victoria, and the only completed piece featured on a wall. The rest are and will be on concrete basketball courts.

One other mural has been completed so far on a basketball court at Horner Park, and Leong encourages residents to keep their eye out for the rest to come this summer.

