Wakey wakey! Esquimalt’s Buccaneer Days return after two-year hiatus

Residents of Esquimalt can forget about setting their alarms on May 14, as Esquimalt’s Buccaneer Days, complete with parade, community fair, skydiving and Saturday morning’s “wakey wakey” parade returns to the community.

During the weekend of May 13 to 15, several venues across Esquimalt will host what chair of the buccaneer committee Bob McKie called a family ceremony which Esquimalt residents wait all year for to catch up and compete in community events.

Friday will see a seniors barbecue at Fraser Street’s Esquimalt Recreation Centre shortly before West Coast Amusements starts up the fair rides at the Archie Browning Sports Centre at 4 p.m. The Esquimalt Lions Lodge will host a pancake breakfast the next morning from 7 until 10:30 a.m., while the Buccaneer Days Parade commences from 10 until 11 a.m. down Esquimalt Road. The 50 entrants will include the infamous Morgana Pirate Ship float, defending its title as the best-decorated vehicle float from the last 2019 Buccaneer Days parade.

Afterwards, Esquimalt Arena will host a number of arts and crafts and community organization stalls for small sales and fundraising. Several groups, such as Esquiamlt’s baseball and girls hockey teams, rely on the day for their entire year’s fundraising said McKie.

Saturday night will see a dance at Esquimalt’s Quadra Street Curling Club, with a live band commencing at 9 p.m. until 1 a.m. On Sunday, the arena stalls will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and West Coast Amusements will run from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Between 2 and 3 p.m. Sunday, a number of skydivers will drop in on Bullen Park’s field.

The Buccaneer Days’ classic “wakey wakey” parade, including a van, Esquimalt Fire Rescue Team and a “mystery voice” will roll through the streets prior to Saturday’s pancake breakfast encouraging residents to join the fun, said McKie.

2022’s Buccaneer Days returns after a two-year hiatus to continue a now 56-year-old tradition, which McKie’s father-in-law chaired before his passing 15 years ago.

“Buccaneer Days festivities have always been well attended, with over 20 community organizations taking part, which allows our community to work and play together, have a great time, and instill a feeling of accomplishment and pride in our community,” said the event’s website. “This fun-filled weekend is loaded with events for all ages.”

