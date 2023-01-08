Waltz into the new year with Victoria Dance Days

Dance Days is taking place from Jan. 13 until Jan. 22

Dance Victoria is producing Dance Days from Jan. 13 until Jan. 22. (Black Press Media Files)

Victoria residents will soon be celebrating dance for 10 straight days.

Dance Victoria is producing a free event called Dance Days from Jan. 13 until Jan. 22.

Dance Days includes workshops, classes and studio showings at local dance studios.

The event starts with dance theatre production Bygones on Jan. 13 at the McPherson Playhouse.

There will be a pre-show chat at 6:50 p.m. and the performance begins at 7:30 p.m.

Local studios are also providing classes in various styles for adults throughout Dance Days, and the details can be found at DanceVictoria.com.

Rough cuts are a highlight during the event and feature new works in progress by talented dance artists and choreographers.

Rough cuts start at 2 p.m. on Jan. 22 at Dance Victoria Studios.

Dance Days has been a part of the community for the last 13 years.

