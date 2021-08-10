Weather statement issued for Greater Victoria ahead of heat wave

Daytime highs from 29 to 32 C expected from Aug. 11 to 14

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Greater Victoria ahead of another unseasonably hot stretch.

From Wednesday (Aug. 11) to Saturday (Aug. 14) daytime highs are forecasted to hit between 29 and 32 C, while overnight lows will sit around 15 C. This compares to the average high for this time of year of 22 C and average low of 11 C.

Environment Canada cites a building ridge of high pressure for the rising temperatures and warns people to watch for the effects of heat illness. These include swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and worsening health conditions.

The risks are greatest for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors. Everyone is reminded to drink lots of water and stay in a cool place.

For information about how to guard against heat-related illness, visit healthlinkbc.ca. People can also call HealthLink B.C. at 811.

