Crews work to repair erosion on West Saanich Road after a Nov. 15 storm. The section of road reopened late Nov. 21. (Courtesy District of Saanich)

West Saanich Road reopens to traffic between Hartland and Prospect Lake

Single-lane alternating traffic remains as repairs continue

West Saanich Road is open to traffic as expected after it was closed in the wake of damaging weather.

The segment of road between Prospect Lake Road to Hartland Avenue reopened Nov. 21 at 9 p.m., according to a District of Saanich news release. An atmospheric river of warm air and moisture brought record-breaking rainfall to Greater Victoria on Nov. 15 and caused damage in many areas, including West Saanich Road.

Traffic control remains in the area, and there will be single-lane alternating traffic between 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the foreseeable future while crews continue repairs.

