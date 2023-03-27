West Shore-Downtown rapid buses to get rolling next month

Transit users will be able to identify Blink RapidBus stops with newly branded orange signage

A map of BC Transit’s new Route 95 West Shore-Downtown line to launch on April 10. (Courtesy BC Transit)

BC Transit is set to launch the flagship Blink RapidBus line between West Shore and downtown Victoria on April 10.

The announcement also includes the addition of the Route 95 West Shore-Downtown line, replacing the Route 50 Langford/Downtown line. The new Route 95 will travel along the same route as the Route 50, but with fewer stops, to increase service levels for transit users.

During peak travel times, buses on the new Route 95 will arrive every seven to eight minutes, and at least every 15 minutes at any Blink RapidBus stop between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. Monday to Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sundays.

The new Route 95 will provide 21 more weekday trips than the existing Route 50, an eight-per-cent increase in Saturday trips, as well as an 18-per-cent increase in Sunday trips.

Perhaps the most notable change to the Blink RapidBus is its branding, according to BC Transit. Customers will be able to identify Blink RapidBus stops by newly branded orange signage. Larger branded RapidBus stations will also be installed along the West Shore-Downtown route over time.

The introduction of the Blink RapidBus line from Langford to Downtown has prompted some modifications to the Route 61 Sooke, aimed at improving service frequency and efficiency. Although the Route 61 will undergo significant all-day service improvements, customers will need to transfer to the Route 95 at the Langford Exchange during non-peak travel times if their destination is downtown Victoria.

BC Transit has also implemented several changes to improve service frequency and create efficiencies, including discontinuing some bus stops that will no longer be served by the Route 95. Customers are advised to check if their closest stop is a Blink RapidBus stop and find more information at bctransit.com/blink.

The Blink RapidBus builds on recent bus priority lane investments along Douglas Street and the Trans-Canada highway, which saved 20 minutes for transit users in peak morning and afternoon commute periods.

Additional infrastructure upgrades between Goldstream Avenue and the Trans-Canada Highway in Colwood and View Royal are being planned to make West Shore-Downtown line even faster.

READ MORE: Date set for faster RapidBus route between Langford and downtown Victoria

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@goldstreamgazette.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

BC TransitGreater VictoriaTransitWest Shore