West Shore RCMP arrest Colwood woman with 7 outstanding warrants

Woman treated in hospital for potential overdose prior to arrest

West Shore RCMP arrested a woman they say was using illegal drugs in Langford, who it turned out had seven outstanding warrants.

The officer was unaware the woman had warrants when he came across her lighting the end of a glass pipe in the area of Goldstream Avenue, according to an RCMP news release. She was showing signs of drug use and the officer called an ambulance. The woman was taken to the hospital for further medical treatment because she was at risk of an overdose.

It was only after approaching her the officer identified the woman and learned she had seven warrants for her arrest on Victoria, Saanich, Sooke and West Shore files – most for breach or driving offences.

When the 35-year-old Colwood woman was released from the hospital, she was arrested and remains in custody at the West Shore RCMP Detachment.

Police seized several items they suspected of being illegal drugs and sent them to the forensic laboratory for identification. These results will be then forwarded to Crown counsel.

