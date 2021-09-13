West Shore RCMP recovered a stolen black pickup when responding to an erratic driver call Sunday on Sooke Road. (Black Press file photo)

West Shore RCMP recovered a stolen black pickup when responding to an erratic driver call Sunday on Sooke Road. (Black Press file photo)

West Shore RCMP locate stolen pickup, arrest driver in Metchosin

Driver had been reported to be driving erratically when police made stop Sunday

A traffic stop initiated as a result of erratic driving complaints resulted in the arrest of a 48-year-old woman driving a stolen vehicle.

West Shore RCMP pulled over the black pickup truck in the 4000 block of Sooke Road in Metchosin on Sunday, Sept. 12. The responding officers soon learned the vehicle had been stolen from Shawnigan Lake earlier in September, resulting in the female driver’s arrest.

“As the investigation progressed, it was learned that the driver had provided a false name to police, was breaching several of her court-imposed conditions and was in possession of other stolen properties,” said West Shore RCMP Const. Alex Berube.

