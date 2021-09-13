West Shore RCMP locate stolen pickup, arrest driver in Metchosin

A traffic stop initiated as a result of erratic driving complaints resulted in the arrest of a 48-year-old woman driving a stolen vehicle.
West Shore RCMP pulled over the black pickup truck in the 4000 block of Sooke Road in Metchosin on Sunday, Sept. 12. The responding officers soon learned the vehicle had been stolen from Shawnigan Lake earlier in September, resulting in the female driver’s arrest.
“As the investigation progressed, it was learned that the driver had provided a false name to police, was breaching several of her court-imposed conditions and was in possession of other stolen properties,” said West Shore RCMP Const. Alex Berube.
