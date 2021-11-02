West Shore RCMP seek public’s help on incidents in Colwood, Langford, View Royal

It’s been a ‘violent start’ to the month, according to West Shore RMCP

West Shore RCMP are asking the public’s help to identify this man who is a suspect in an armed robbery at the Canadian Tire on Langford Parkway, which took place Nov. 1. (Photo courtesy West Shore RCMP)

West Shore RCMP says it’s been a “violent start” to November, with three serious incidents reported in the first two days of the month.

On Nov. 2, police were sent to Victoria General Hospital in the early morning hours after a protective services officer reported being punched in the face while helping nurses with an aggressive patient on Oct. 31. The victim required medical attention.

“This incident highlights the risks and dangers that staff in hospital are faced with everyday,” Const. Alex Bérubé, spokesperson for the West Shore RCMP, said in a statement.

On Nov. 1, officers arrested a 33 year-old Saanich man, after two females reported being sexually assaulted on board a parked BC Transit bus at Goldstream Avenue and Wale Road in Colwood. Police responded to a call just after 8 p.m. from a transit driver who was told of the assaults on his bus by the passengers.

The suspect, found by attending officers still on the bus and intoxicated, was taken into custody and transported to cells pending further investigation. No charges had yet been laid as of Tuesday afternoon. The victims were interviewed and offered support from Victim Services.

That same night, police were sent to the Canadian Tire store at 855 Langford Pkwy. after a man brandishing a machete threatened employees who tried to prevent him from stealing.

The suspect fled the store with a nail pulling tool. No staff were physically injured during the incident. Police were given a photo of the suspect by the store’s loss prevention officer and are seeking the public’s help identifying him.

Police ask anyone with further information on any of the above incidents to call West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.

