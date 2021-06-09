West Shore schools to receive infrastructure upgrades

Provincial funding will cover cost of school bus as well as roofing, HVAC improvements

Major upgrades are in the works for the Sooke School District thanks to funding from the province.

SD62 received more than $6 million for a new school bus, roofing and structural upgrades, and heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) improvements from the provincial government’s annual funding for capital projects.

Hans Helgesen Elementary will be allotted more than $5 million for building envelope and roofing upgrades, $1 million will go to Spencer Middle School for HVAC upgrades, David Cameron Elementary will use $350,000 for boiler upgrades, and more than $141,000 has been earmarked for a new school bus.

Each year, school districts submit a five-year capital plan to the Ministry of Education. The capital plan includes major projects (new schools, seismic upgrades, replacement and building envelope, etc.) as well as minor projects (school enhancement, playgrounds, bus acquisitions).

“This annual funding provides opportunities for improvements to our schools and we’re very thankful for that,” SD62 board chair Ravi Parmar said in a release.

“The advocacy from the board of education is ongoing as we strive to maintain our facilities to a high standard, while continuing to build new schools and create cost-effective plans that protect and revitalize the billions of dollars in assets we have in our school district.”

SD62’s board of education will discuss a new capital plan during its next monthly board meeting on June 22. For more information, check out the district growth page on sd62.bc.ca.

