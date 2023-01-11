Environment Canada says Greater Victoria can expect wind gusts up to 90 km/h Wednesday (Jan. 11) evening, easing Thursday morning. (Black Press Media file photo)

Windy Wednesday expected for Greater Victoria with gusts of 90 km/h

40 per cent chance of rain also predicted by Environment Canada

Windy winter weather is back for Greater Victoria with gusts up to 90 km/h expected Wednesday (Jan. 11).

An approaching frontal system will stall west of Vancouver Island today, according to Environment Canada. Ahead of the front, winds of 70 km/h gusting to 90 are expected to develop near the Juan de Fuca Strait and spread to Haro Strait by Thursday morning before easing later that day.

Rain could also be in the cards with a 40 per cent chance of showers alongside balmy winter temperatures ranging from 8 C to 10 C over the next 24 hours.

While wind warnings earlier this month covered a swatch of the B.C. coast, overnight wind and gusts are predicted for only Greater Victoria.

