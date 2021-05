Victoria police looking for paddle board’s owner after it was recovered from Esquimalt Gorge Park

Victoria police recovered this paddle board near Esquimalt Gorge Park and are looking for its owner. (Photo courtesy of VicPD)

For one paddler who’s finding floating a little tougher these days, Victoria police may be able to help.

Police are looking for the owner of a blue paddle board after it was recovered near Esquimalt Gorge Park.

Anyone who recognizes the board can call 250-995-7654 extension 1.

