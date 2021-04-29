(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Woman, 19, wakes up to stranger grabbing her wrist inside Vancouver apartment

The woman screamed and was able to leave the room while her roommate called police

A man has been arrested after a disturbing incident in a downtown Vancouver apartment.

According to police, a 19-year-old was recently sleeping when she woke up just after midnight to a man she did not know grabbing her by the wrist.

She screamed and ran out of the bedroom and her roommate was able to call police.

When officers arrived, the man, 20, was found lying in the woman’s bed. Police say he resisted arrest and a Taser was deployed.

The woman was uninjured.

A Vancouver police spokesperson confirmed to Black Press Media that the man was arrested for break-and-enter. He is not being identified as charges have not been laid at this time.

