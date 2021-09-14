Woman arrested after random assault on off-duty Victoria police officer

Victoria police arrested a woman after an off-duty officer was attacked while walking in the 500-block of David Street around 12:30 p.m. on Monday. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria police arrested a woman after she reportedly assaulted an off-duty officer who was walking in the 500-block of David Street around 12:30 p.m. on Monday.

Victoria police said in a statement that a woman, who appeared to be agitated and acting erratically, randomly approached the off-duty officer before physically attacking her. Police said there was a struggle and the suspect struck the officer several times, including kicking her while she was on the ground, before the suspect fled.

The off-duty officer didn’t require medical treatment at the scene.

VicPD officers found and arrested the suspect a short distance from where the incident occurred. The woman was taken to VicPD cells and she was released with a court date and conditions. She will face recommended assault charges.

