Woman sexually assaulted on bus leaving University of Victoria

Saanich Police Department looking to identify suspect in Sept. 10 investigation

The Saanich Police Department is looking to identify a suspect in connection to a sexual assault investigation. (Photo courtesy of Saanich Police Department)

The Saanich Police Department is looking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect after a woman was sexually assaulted on a bus.

The woman was on a BC Transit bus leaving the University of Victoria exchange at approximately 1:40 p.m. on Sept. 10 when she was assaulted.

Both the woman and the suspect got off at the Royal Oak Exchange after 2 p.m. According to police, the suspect proceeded to follow the woman before disappearing.

She was not physically injured and police are continuing to investigate.

The suspect is described as a Black man, between 20 and 30 years old, medium build, 5’8” to 5’11”, wearing a black skater-style hat, a long-sleeved shirt, black pants, and a dark-coloured backpack.

Contact the Saanich Police Department at 250-475-4321 if you have any information, or report anonymously through the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

