The Saanich Police Department is looking to identify a suspect in connection to a sexual assault investigation. (Photo courtesy of Saanich Police Department)

The Saanich Police Department is looking to identify a suspect in connection to a sexual assault investigation. (Photo courtesy of Saanich Police Department)

Woman sexually assaulted on bus leaving University of Victoria

Saanich Police Department looking to identify suspect in Sept. 10 investigation

The Saanich Police Department is looking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect after a woman was sexually assaulted on a bus.

The woman was on a BC Transit bus leaving the University of Victoria exchange at approximately 1:40 p.m. on Sept. 10 when she was assaulted.

Both the woman and the suspect got off at the Royal Oak Exchange after 2 p.m. According to police, the suspect proceeded to follow the woman before disappearing.

She was not physically injured and police are continuing to investigate.

The suspect is described as a Black man, between 20 and 30 years old, medium build, 5’8” to 5’11”, wearing a black skater-style hat, a long-sleeved shirt, black pants, and a dark-coloured backpack.

Contact the Saanich Police Department at 250-475-4321 if you have any information, or report anonymously through the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

ALSO READ: Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Sept. 14

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Saanich Police DepartmentUniversity of VictoriaUVic

Previous story
B.C. driving school owner to install dash cams, in spite of prohibition
Next story
China says it has vaccinated 1 billion people

Just Posted

The Saanich Police Department is looking to identify a suspect in connection to a sexual assault investigation. (Photo courtesy of Saanich Police Department)
Woman sexually assaulted on bus leaving University of Victoria

Victoria city staff are recommending a ban on unleashed pets at Gonzales Beach following a letter from the Canadian Wildlife Service. (Black Press Media file photo)
Bird protection may close Victoria beach to off-leash pets

A bus and sign are shown near the Eden blockade in the Fairy Creek area near Port Renfrew, B.C., on May, 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jen Osborne
Lawyers argue climate change good reason to reject Fairy Creek logging injunction

The Victoria Flying Club hangar at Victoria International Airport. (Victoria Flying Club photo)
Victoria Flying Club 75th anniversary celebration soars this weekend