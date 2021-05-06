(Black Press Media file photo)

Youth sustains minor injuries in stabbing at Saanich Plaza

Suspect under age of 16 taken into custody, no risk to the public, police say

An altercation between two young people at Saanich Plaza on Thursday afternoon left one with minor injuries after being stabbed.

At about 2:45 p.m. on May 6, emergency crews were called to 3995 Quadra St. for reports of an assault with a knife. According to the Saanich Police Department, one person was injured in the assault, which took place in a store.

The suspect left the area afterward but was located by a bike patrol officer nearby. Officers took the suspect into custody and discovered they’d been injured in the altercation as well.

Both the suspect and victim were taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries. As of 4:20 p.m., police remained at the scene conducting their investigation.

Const. Markus Anastasiades said the individuals knew each other and both are under 16.

