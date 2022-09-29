Chamber Chatter: Voting opens for Business Excellence Awards in Sooke

Mike Menard | Contributed

Today I want to talk about the Business Excellence Awards. It is that time of the year when we get to recognize the business community, the services they provide, and their impact on the community.

All throughout the year, we interact with businesses and people that provide us with essential products and services. We do this every day of the year, automatically, not thinking about what really goes into a product and or service.

Business owners work very hard to bring the necessities of life for our ongoing well-being to our community, including the products we need to live and the services.

Every business owner strives to give their best product and service at the best possible price and to do it consistently every day of the year. Now, with the nominations in, it is time for the public to vote for their favorite businesses, for a Business Excellence Award.

Your vote is your way to express your lasting appreciation to the local businesses that have impacted you in a positive way, brought joy to your life, or simply make your day easier in some way.

Business owners work hard to maintain a good reputation, and we strive to do that each and every day. Most times, we get a thank you and a big smile, and that is great; however, it’s that time of the year to make your voice known and to vote for the local business that impacted you in a positive way in the last 12 months.

For business owners, the awards are wonderful recognition for a job well done, great publicity, and a driver for increased business, and what entrepreneur wouldn’t want those kinds of accolades?

The Business Excellence Awards cover every genre, and they are currently open for your votes. So go to tinyurl.com/SookeBEA and make your voice known on which business impacted you the most in a positive way.

Some inspirational words: “Almost everything worthwhile carries with it some sort of risk, whether it’s starting a new business, whether it’s leaving home, whether it’s getting married, or whether it’s flying into space.” – Chris Hadfield

Mike Menard is the president of the Sooke Region Chamber of Commerce.



