COLUMN: Volunteer opportunities aplenty across Greater Victoria

There are a number of volunteer opportunities across Greater Victoria.

Victoria Literacy Connection has volunteer opportunities in our Tech Tutoring and English Language Learning programs. Make a difference in someone’s life. From supporting new immigrants to teaching isolated seniors to safely get online, sharing your skills can make a huge impact! For more information contact 250-385-0014 or Admin@VictoriaLiteracyConnection.ca. Applications can be found at www.VictoriaLiteracyConnection.ca/volunteer/.

The Royal Jubilee Hospital Auxiliary provides friendly retail convenience service to patients, families, visitors and staff in order to raise funds through its two gift shops for additional patient care equipment at the hospital. Training will be provided. You will be working with an experienced and enthusiastic group of volunteers. We are especially in need of volunteers who would be interested in working the weekend shifts. Parking passes are provided, but buses do stop right at the hospital. Volunteers should be willing to commit to working at least three shifts a month. If you would like a rewarding volunteer position working a few hours a week please contact Heather at 250-217-0600 or email nhg47@telus.net.

Island Prostate Centre guides Vancouver Island men and their families as they navigate the uncertainty of a prostate cancer diagnosis. We are seeking volunteers to assist us at our upcoming Westcoast Motorcycle Ride to Live on Sunday, Sept. 11, at Enrico Winery in Mill Bay. The event runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. with on-site setup starting at 7 a.m. Volunteer positions include setup and tear down, onsite registration, maintaining site tidiness, merchandise sales and 50/50 ticket sales. Volunteers must have their own transportation to Enrico Winery and some positions will require the ability to lift and move heavier items. Visit www.viridetolive.com for more information about this event and contact coordinator@islandprostatecentre.com to get involved.

The Scouts Francophones De Victoria need bénèvoles to become French leaders to mentor youth ages 7 and up. This position is a fun way to fulfill practicum hours if you are entering any social services, teaching, psychology, etc. field. We run from September to June, are requiring an evening per week (Tuesdays from 6 to 8 p.m. at Ècole Victor-Brodeur, 637 Head St. Esquimalt) and a planned outing (or camping) on a weekend two or three times a year. We provide training to become a member of our team that brings out the best in our youth. For more info: 1-604-936-3624

Victoria Police Department is currently recruiting volunteers. Do you want to help make your community safer? Consider joining our volunteer team at the Victoria Police Department – we are now accepting applications for our next training session in September. Learn more about our programs and how to apply at www.vicpd.ca or contact Tara at tara.gilroy-scott@vicpd.ci.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Victoria Capital Region needs in-school mentors for this upcoming school year. Can you spare one to two hours on a weekday? Meet one-on-one with a child at their elementary school doing fun activities, providing connection and igniting their potential. Make a difference in the life of a child, apply at https://victoria.bigbrothersbigsisters.ca/volunteer-3/.

Intrepid Theatre is calling on all theatre enthusiasts. Interested in joining an amazing community of artists and theatre lovers all while getting sweet perks like free show tickets? The Victoria Fringe Festival, Aug 24 to Sept. 4, is now looking for volunteers to fill a wide range of positions including: box office, promotions, info kiosk, and more. Check out http://intrepidtheatre.com/about/volunteer/ to learn more.

The Island Kids Cancer Association is looking for volunteers to support the delivery of its first annual golf tournament. As we come down into the final stretch we have a very specific volunteer callout to make the day a success. We will need 30 adult volunteers for the day of the event. What we are looking for are spotters and on-course contest hosts. Please be ready to enjoy the day on the greens and in the sun, Wednesday, Aug. 17, from 1:15 – 6:15 p.m. approximately. We will provide you with an Island Kids Cancer T-shirt, along with a lunch ticket to be used on course during the day. Please email milloy.ikca@gmail.com to sign up.

Boys and Girls Club of Southern Vancouver Island is recruiting for its board of directors. Are you a business professional who wants to find a meaningful place to volunteer? Would you like to use your expertise to help shape the future of an organization that works tirelessly every day to positively impact the lives of children and youth? As a director of the board, you will play a vital role in setting policy and advancing our strategic plan. Four hours per month with ideally a three-year term commitment. For more information, please call executive director Dalyce Dixon at 250-384-9133 ext. 216.

Fairfield Gonzales Community Association is looking for many volunteers to take on numerous roles in support of Fall Fairfield – which is a free family-oriented community festival located at Porter Park that will take place on Sunday, Sept. 25 from noon to 5 p.m. Please call Sevval at 250-382-4604 for more information.

These volunteer opportunities are compiled by Volunteer Victoria.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

volunteers