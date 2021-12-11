LETTER: CMA deserves blame for doctor shortage

The headline says: Federal, provincial and territorial governments aren’t moving fast enough to get health-care workers and hospitals the resources they need, says Dr. Katharine Smart, president of the Canadian Medical Association.

Talk about irony; doctors and the CMA have done their best to make a medical degree both expensive and very difficult to get. So with the population exceeding the number of available MDs and wait times swelling accordingly what does the CMA do? Point the finger at government.

As usual, Shakespeare says it best, “’Tis the sport to have the engineer hoist with his own petard.”

John Harris

Esquimalt